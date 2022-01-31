Man Utd Midfielder van de Beek Joins Everton on Loan

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has officially joined Everton on a short-term loan.

The 24-year-old failed to impress since his arrival to Old Trafford but will now get an opportunity to shine at Goodison Park.

The Dutchman was previously linked with Crystal Palace as well.

Van de Beek told evertontv: "Now I can say I am an Everton player, I am really happy and can't wait to help the team,"

"I think it is a great club… there are really good players here and I came because I want to help them go up the table.

"I hope to bring my football qualities, my passing, and, of course, scoring goals. It is a big part of my game to score and give assists and I will try to do that again. And it is not only offensive, you have to defend as a midfielder and I can do that as well."