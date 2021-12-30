Man Utd & Newcastle Following Dembele

Matteo Moretto has claimed that Manchester United and Newcastle are ready to pounce for Ousmane Dembele following reports suggesting he is now expected to leave Barcelona.

The France international whose contract expires in the summer was linked with both clubs in recent months.

Any interested side can now start negotiating a pre-contract with the winger from January 1 onwards.

Dembele moved to Barca from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for €105 million plus a reported €40 million add-ons.

The 24-year-old made 126 appearances since then and scored 30 goals across all competitions.

The Frenchman has four goals in 27 caps for his national team.