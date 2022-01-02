Man Utd to Offer £100m for West Ham Midfielder Rice

Manchester United are readying a summer move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, according to report by the Sun.

United boss Ralf Rangnick has reportedly given his approval for the move.

The Premier League giants want Rice to be the 'centerpiece' of their project but understand West Ham will not let him leave for less than £100 million.

Chelsea and Manchester City are also following the 22-year-old midfielder.

The English star has eight goals and nine assists in 169 appearances with the Hammers across all competitions so far.

He is tied to the London-based club until the summer of 2024.