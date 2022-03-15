Man Utd Considering Summer Move for Harry Kane

Manchester United are pondering a move for Tottenham forward Harry Kane, after leaving the race to sign Erling Haaland, according to The Mirror.

The Borussia Dortmund star appears to have selected neighbors Manchester City, despite being wanted by a host of European giants.

United are set to move instead for the Spurs forward who seemed to be heading to City last year.

The England international could find himself linking up again with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino at Old Trafford.

The Argentine is being lined up to replace Ralf Rangnick as permanent manager this summer.

Kane will turn 29 in July, and still has two years left on his current deal.