Man Utd Refuse to Release Cavani for International Duty

Manchester United will not be releasing Edinson Cavani for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifier fixtures with Uruguay next month.

The English club have released a statement to confirm that the Uruguayan will not be taking part in the games against Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador on the 3rd, 6th and 9th of September respectively.

Premier League clubs have decided not to release players to countries who were due to play in the UK’s ‘red list’ zones.

United said in a statement: "The 34-year-old was scheduled to join up with Oscar Tabarez’s side ahead of upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador.

“The last of those clashes kicks off at 23:30 BST on Thursday 9 September, so Edinson would not have returned to Manchester until Friday afternoon at the earliest, with the home game against Newcastle United taking place the following day.

“Uruguay is one of several South American countries currently on the UK government’s COVID-19 ‘red list’ too, meaning travlling players would have to quarantine for 10 full days upon their return, further complicating the situation.”

The player is said to be upset with the decision as he took to Instagram to express his frustration with a cryptic message.

Cavani still has one year in his current deal with Manchester United and could be tempted to leave following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.