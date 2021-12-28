Man Utd Reject Sevilla Loan Offer for Martial

Manchester United have rejected Sevilla's offer to take Anthony Martial on loan for the remainder of the season, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old has recently informed the Red Devils of his desire to leave Old Trafford due to lack of game time.

United head coach Ralf Rangnick was understanding of the Frenchman's position.

Sevilla proposed a loan deal until the end of the season with no obligation to buy the striker afterwards.

The Spanish club offered to cover part of Martial's £200,000-a-week wages but United turned down the bid immediately.

The French star reportedly prefers a move to the Andalusian club if he is to leave Manchester United in the coming weeks.