Man Utd Set to Sell Andreas Pereira to Flamengo

Published February 10th, 2022 - 11:27 GMT
Andreas Pereira (Photo: AFP)

The Dail Mail says that Manchester United will announce the sale of Andreas Pereira to Flamengo for £8.8 million and a 25 per cent sell on clause in the coming days.

The Rio de Janeiro giants are set to pay the fee over installments.

The Brazilian central midfielder has impressed since joining Flamengo on loan in the summer and is expected to agree a contract until 2026.

Pereira made 25 appearances and scored five goals for Flamengo across all competitions so far.

The 26-year-old has represented Brazil's national team only once in 2018 in a 5-0 win over El Salvador.

