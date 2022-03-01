Man Utd's Cavani Pleased with Botafogo Interest

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is open to listening to offers from Botafogo this summer, according to Ekrem Konur.

The Uruguay international is pleased with Botafogo's interest in his services.

The 35-year-old will become a free agent following the end of the season and is considering a return to South America.

He has been linked with River Plate, Boca Juniors and Barcelona in recent weeks.

The veteran striker appeared to be heading to Camp Nou in January but he eventually stayed at Old Trafford.

Botafogo president John Textor claims that his club is in a better financial situation than the Catalan giants.

He said as quoted by Tribalfootball: "Barcelona is in a financial crisis.

"They are having difficulties and today we have more money than Barcelona."