Man Utd Star Pogba Refuses to Rule Out Move to PSG

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba refused to rule out a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 29-year-old will reach the end of his current deal with the Red Devil this summer and could end up joining PSG next season on a free transfer.

The France international told Telefoot as quoted by Tribalfootball: "The fact that people are talking about me at PSG in France?

"I can decide tomorrow as I can decide during the transfer window. It's not decided, there's nothing. Nothing done.

"I just want to come back. Ending the season well, to also prepare for the World Cup. I want to be there, to attend another World Cup. We also want to make history by winning twice in a row."