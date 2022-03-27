  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Man Utd Star Pogba Refuses to Rule Out Move to PSG

Man Utd Star Pogba Refuses to Rule Out Move to PSG

Published March 27th, 2022 - 08:05 GMT
Paul Pogba (Photo: AFP)
Paul Pogba (Photo: AFP)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba refused to rule out a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 29-year-old will reach the end of his current deal with the Red Devil this summer and could end up joining PSG next season on a free transfer.

The France international told Telefoot as quoted by Tribalfootball: "The fact that people are talking about me at PSG in France?

"I can decide tomorrow as I can decide during the transfer window. It's not decided, there's nothing. Nothing done.

"I just want to come back. Ending the season well, to also prepare for the World Cup. I want to be there, to attend another World Cup. We also want to make history by winning twice in a row."

Paul Pogba (Photo: AFP)
Paul Pogba (Photo: AFP)
Tags:Paul PogbaManchester UnitedPSGParis Saint-Germain

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...