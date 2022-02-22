Man Utd Striker Cavani Interested in Move to Botafogo

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is willing to consider an offer from Botafogo, according to report by Goal.

The Uruguay international is set to leave Old Traffird at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old was linked with River Plate, Boca Juniors and Barcelona last month but he remained at United in the end.

Cavani is now open to hearing out Botafogo's plans and could be packing his bags towards Brazil in the summer.

The veteran striker joined the Red Devils in October of 2020.

He has 19 goals and seven assists in 54 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions so far.