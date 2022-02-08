Man Utd in Talks for Barcelona Striker Dembele

Manchester United have started pre-contract talks with Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembele, according to Sport.

The English giants have been in contact with the player's agent Moussa Sissoko in recent weeks over a possible switch to Old Trafford next season.

United will be facing tough competition for the 24-year-old from several European sides.

Newcastle, Juventus, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping tabs on the France international.

Dembele failed to live up to expectations following his €105 million 2017 move to Camp Nou from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Barcelona tried to sell the Frenchman last month but the striker opted against the idea.