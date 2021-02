Manchester United could make a move for Andre Silva if Edinson Cavani departs this summer, according to the Sun.

Silva's agent, Jorge Mendes, is looking to seal a move for his client as Eintracht Frankfurt prepare a sale in an effort to seal a permanent deal for Luka Jovic.

And Man Utd may be one club in the market for Silva, as they'll be pushing to sign a forward if the club opts not to pick up Cavani's option this summer.