Cavani Agrees to Join Barcelona

Marca claims that Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has accepted a deal to join Barcelona next month.

The 34-year-old is set to replace Sergio Aguero who was forced to announce his retirement from football due to a heart condition.

Cavani will reportedly sign a deal until the end of the current season.

The former PSG star has struggled at United since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer.

The Red Devils will be happy to get the veteran off their wage bill.

He has 18 goals and six assists in 47 appearances with Manchester United so far in all competitions.