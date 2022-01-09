Man Utd's Fernandes Rubbishes Rumors Linking Him with Barcelona

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has rubbished rumors linking him with a summer move to Barcelona.

The Portuguese midfielder has been linked with Barca in the Catalan press recently.

But the former Sporting SP star denied such reports last night as he posted a response through social media.

Fernandes said as quoted by Tribalfootball: "I thought we started the New Year a few days ago, but it looks like it's already April 1!

"Or is this just another piece of bad journalism?"

Manchester United are currently seventh in the Premier League with 31 points from 19 games this season.