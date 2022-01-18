Man Utd's Martial Rejects Loan Offers from Tottenham and Newcastle

The Guardian reported that Manchester United outcast Anthony Martial has turned down loan offers from Tottenham and Newcastle.

The France international is reportedly holding out for a move abroad.

The 26-year-old is hoping to leave Old Trafford this month as he searches for a new challenge.

Tottenham and Newcastle were interested in the Frenchman, but he has decided against a loan move to either club.

United want to get rid of the player and would like his £150,000-a-week wages to be paid in full.

Martial is waiting for offers from Barcelona, Sevilla and Juventus according to recent reports.

Sevilla are apparently leading the race but Juve are monitoring the situation closely as well.