Man Utd's van de Beek ‘Offered’ to Newcastle and Dortmund

Reports claim that Manchester United star Donny van de Beek has been offered to both Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund.

The Dutch midfielder joined United in the summer of 2020 from Ajax for a reported fee of £35 million that could rise to £40m.

The 24-year-old struggled since his arrival and has only featured for six league minutes under Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester Evening News is claiming that the midfielder has been offered to Newcastle and Dortmund.

Van de Beek is thought to be open to leaving Old Trafford this month.

However, any transfer would be a “short-term” deal.

The Dutch star is tied to Manchester United until June of 2025.