Manchester City Favorites to Land Haaland

Premier League giants Manchester City are reportedly leading the race for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

City are the main candidates to land the Norway forward according to the Mirror, ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The 21-year-old has a €75 million release clause in his current deal at Dortmund.

The German club is trying to keep the youngster but understand that he will likely be leaving at the end of the season.

Haaland has 23 goals and six assists in 20 appearances for Borussia Dortmund this season so far across all competitions.

His current deal at the Signal Iduna Park is set to expire in the summer of 2024.