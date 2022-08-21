Manchester City Hoping to Tie Bernardo Silva Down to New Contract

  1. Home
Published August 21st, 2022 - 01:51 GMT
Bernardo Silva of Manchester City reacts during the pre-season friendly match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City at Lambeau Field on July 23, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Justin Casterline/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Justin Casterline / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Rumours continue to circulate regarding Bernardo Silva's future at Manchester City.

Barcelona and PSG have been heavily linked with approaches for the 28-year-old although, it looks like he will be staying at the Etihad - at least in the short term.

He is seen as a key member of the squad in Manchester and there is a desire to get him tied down to a new long-term contract to warn off any potential suitors once and for all.

That is according to the Daily Star who claim that Pep Guardiola and the hierarchy at the club are willing to double Silva's £150,000 a week contract.

