Manchester City, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in signing Houssem Aouar from Lyon - according to Corriere Dello Sport.

A bidding war for the 21-year-old could erupt this summer, with his current employers likely to demand a fee within the region of €70 million (£64m/$76m).

Aouar has contributed nine goals and seven assists to Lyon's cause from 37 outings across all competitions this season.