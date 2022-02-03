Manchester City Prepare Huge Haaland Offer

Manchester City are planing to offer Erling Haaland one of the highest salaries in the Premier League as they attempt to bring him this summer, as reported by Todofichajes.

City are determined to sign the Borussia Dortmund forward and have informed his agent Mino Raiola that they are ready to offer him a five-year deal worth more than €25 million per season, the same as their top earner Kevin De Bruyne.

Other interested sides in the Norway star like Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain may struggle to match these numbers.

Haaland will most likely be leaving Dortmund at the end of the season.

It is believed he prefers a switch to La Liga and Real Madrid seem the most likely destination for him.

His contract has a €75 million release clause that could be triggered in the summer.