Manchester United beat Burnley to ease into League Cup last eight

Published December 21st, 2022 - 10:13 GMT
Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (L) celebrates after scoring his team second goal during the English League Cup fourth round football match between Manchester United and Burnley, at Old Trafford, in Manchester, on December 21, 2022. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford marked their return from World Cup duty by scoring the goals as Manchester United booked their place in the quarter-finals of the English League Cup with a 2-0 win at home to Championship leaders Burnley on Wednesday.

United manager Erik ten Hag named five players who had been at the World Cup in a strong starting line-up to face second-tier pacesetters Burnley, with Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia all involved from the kick-off at Old Trafford.

Burnley, managed by former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, kept the game scoreless until the 27th minute when Denmark midfielder Eriksen struck from close range following a cut-back by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Rashford doubled United's lead just before the hour mark with a superb solo effort, the England forward running from inside his own half into the Burnley box before shooting into the bottom corner.

