Erik ten Hag secured his first win as Manchester United manager as goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday.

United fans began the night with a protest march aimed at the club's owners, the Glazer family, after a disastrous start to the season, but the Red Devils moved above Liverpool in the table with their first league win over Jurgen Klopp's men since 2018.

AFP