Manchester United Consider Selling Maguire and Wan-Bissaka

Fichajes has claimed that Manchester United could sell Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at the end of the season.

The report insists that interim manager Ralf Rangnick is planning a major shake-up.

The German has informed the club that both players could be sold in the summer.

Despite the win over West Ham on Saturday, Rangnick is unhappy with parts of the squad and is preparing for changes once he begins his consultancy role.

Maguire has never really convinced Manchester United fans as he made several key mistakes in central defence.

Attack-minded right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has failed as well to improve his defensive side.