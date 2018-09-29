Manchester United Have Held Zidane Talks

Ex-Real boss has spoken with Red Devils

Manchester United have held discussions with Zinedine Zidane regarding a possible managerial role at Old Trafford, claims beIN Sports.



Jose Mourinho remains at the Old Trafford helm at present, but the Portuguese finds himself falling under mounting pressure.



Former Real Madrid boss Zidane is considered to be the leading contender to take the Red Devils' reins if a change in the dugout is made, with the Premier League heavyweights having already sounded out the Frenchman in an effort to gauge his interest.