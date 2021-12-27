Manchester United Leading Race for Florian Wirtz

Manchester United are among the main contenders for the signature of Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz - according to The Sun.

The German international is considered among the best young talent in Europe and is now valued at €70 million.

The 18-year-old is happy to remain at Leverkusen to gain more experience, but Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is planning to bring him to Old Trafford.

Wirtz has a contract with Bayer Leverkusen that is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

The German star has 17 goals and 19 assists in 68 appearances with the team across all competitions.