Manchester United Players Wanted Ronaldo to Leave

Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to leave Manchester United this summer was met with joy by many of his team-mates, according to ESPN.

The Portuguese star hoped to ditch United for a club competing in the Champions League this season and he has become such a divisive figure that many in the dressing room were eager to see him go.

No Dest deal despite Manchester United talks

Barcelona are yet to reach an agreement to sell Sergino Dest before the end of the transfer window, according to Cadena COPE.

United are reportedly in talks to sign the United States international but no deal has been struck as of yet.