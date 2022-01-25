  1. Home
  3. Manchester United to Submit Offer for Bayern Defender

Published January 25th, 2022 - 04:54 GMT
Niklas Sule (Photo: AFP)

Manchester United are set to compete with two Premier League clubs for the signature of Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule, according to Fichajes.

The 26-year-old's contract will expire in June and it believed that he has turned down several renewal offers.

The Germany international has over 150 appearances for the Bundesliga giants across all competitions.

He joined Bayern Munich on 1 July 2017 from 1899 Hoffenheim.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are all “preparing offers” for the defender.

Barcelona are reportedly considering Sule as well ahead of the summer.

He has one goal in 37 caps with the German national team.

