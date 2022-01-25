Mancini Under Consideration to Become Next Man Utd Boss

Italy manager Roberto Mancini is under consideration to become the next permanent Manchester United boss, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 57-year-old had a previous coaching experience in England at rivals Manchester City between 2009 and 2013.

Romano told Rio Ferdinand's FIVE podcast as quoted by Goal: “Let’s see what happens with Roberto Mancini. He will be busy with Italy to see what happens with the World Cup with qualifying in March, but that could be an option.

“He is tempted by the Premier League, he wants to come back to the Premier League one day. I will add his name to the list."