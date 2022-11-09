  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Mane a major doubt for Senegal's World Cup 2022 campaign

Mane a major doubt for Senegal's World Cup 2022 campaign

Published November 9th, 2022 - 12:48 GMT
Bayern Munich's Senegalese forward Sadio Mane enters the pitch ahead of the start of the German first division Bundesliga football match between Hertha Berlin and FC Bayern Munich in Berlin on November 5, 2022. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann / AFP)
Bayern Munich's Senegalese forward Sadio Mane enters the pitch ahead of the start of the German first division Bundesliga football match between Hertha Berlin and FC Bayern Munich in Berlin on November 5, 2022. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann / AFP)
Highlights
Mane major doubt for World Cup
Knee injury has been assessed
Set to undergo further tests

Sadio Mane's chances of making the World Cup with Senegal appear to be diminishing after suffering a knee injury against Werder Bremen.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bayern Munich forward was forced off injured after just 20 minutes as Die Roten thrashed Werder Bremen 6-1 on Tuesday evening, with head coach Julian Nagelsmann confirming it as a tibia issue.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: GOAL sources understand that Mane underwent tests this morning, which have set an initial recovery period of 3-4 weeks. The Senegalese forward will undergo further testing to better understand the recovery time and see if there is a chance he can make the World Cup. While it is not yet certain that he'll miss the tournament, it is very doubtful.

By Mitchell Wilks

Tags:Sadio ManeBayern Munich2022 FIFA World Cup

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2022 Goal.com All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...