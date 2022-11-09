Mane a major doubt for Senegal's World Cup 2022 campaign

Sadio Mane's chances of making the World Cup with Senegal appear to be diminishing after suffering a knee injury against Werder Bremen.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bayern Munich forward was forced off injured after just 20 minutes as Die Roten thrashed Werder Bremen 6-1 on Tuesday evening, with head coach Julian Nagelsmann confirming it as a tibia issue.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: GOAL sources understand that Mane underwent tests this morning, which have set an initial recovery period of 3-4 weeks. The Senegalese forward will undergo further testing to better understand the recovery time and see if there is a chance he can make the World Cup. While it is not yet certain that he'll miss the tournament, it is very doubtful.

By Mitchell Wilks