Mane Ponders Leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid or Barcelona

Liverpool star Sadio Mane is pondering the idea of leaving the club at the end of this season, according to Goal.

The 29-year-old has reached a point in his career where he feels he should test himself in another competition like LaLiga.

The Senegalese's representative have already made contact with Real Madrid and Barcelona to alert them of his plans.

A move to Atletico Madrid is also being considered by the Senegal captain.

Mane has led his country to wining the Africa Cup of Nations title last Sunday for the first time in history.

The striker's current deal at Liverpool will expire in the summer of 2023.