Mane & Salah Agree on AFCON Silence Pact

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has admitted that he and his teammate Mohamed Salah have agreed a silence pact regarding the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Senegalese striker led his country to their first ever AFCON title this month.

The 29-year-old scored the winning spot-kick against Salah's Egypt.

The two teams will be meeting again next month in World Cup qualifiers.

"Me and Mo don't even talk about it," Mane told Que Golazo YouTube channel as quoted by Tribalfootball.

He added: "I think that I'm still thinking about my African Cup, but it's also an important game that means a lot to me and my people.

"If we can qualify - and we will do everything to do it - it's very important for me, my team-mates and my country because it's a really, really massive competition, which is a dream for any football player.

"We will be well prepared for it and do everything possible to win because it's really important."

"Until now - you won't believe me - but we haven't talked about it, because I know he's still disappointed for sure."