Mane Wants Mbappe to Join Liverpool

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has urged Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe to join him at Anfield.

The France international is expected to join Real Madrid this summer following the end of his current deal at PSG.

The 23-year-old has also been linked with the Reds.

Mane told France Football as quoted by Tribalfootball: "I would like to play with him, of course.

"It would be an exceptional attack, but now he is the one who has to come to Liverpool. I am sure he would like it."

Mbappe has netted 26 goals and made 17 assists in 36 appearances for PSG across all competitions so far this season.

