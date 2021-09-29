Manny Pacquiao Announces Retirement From Boxing

Legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao has announced his retirement for the second time in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The Filipino star said: "It is difficult for me to accept that my time as a boxer is over.

"Today, I am announcing my retirement. I never thought that this day would come. As I hang up my boxing gloves, I would like to thank the whole world, especially the Filipino people, for supporting Manny Pacquiao."

The 42-year-old (62-8-2, 39 KOs) ended his 26-year professional career on a loss to WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas.

He won twelve major titles during his illustrious career.

He is now set to make a run for the presidency of the Philippines in 2022.