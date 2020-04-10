Dubai Sports Council and ASICS Middle East are joining forces to host a remote run, Marathon at Home.

Regardless of your fitness level or abilities, stay active with a timed 42.195km race that you can complete from home. Choose your course, from a treadmill to your balcony – keep in mind that you cannot complete this challenge in a public area.

The race has a 10-hour time cap, starting at 8am and ending at 6pm. All you need is to install the Strava app and have a fully charged smartwatch or smartphone to activate and track the run. Push yourself until you’ve hit the virtual finish mark – great prizes await the fastest participants in two categories – men and women – which includes an ASICS running gear kit, an entry ticket to the Moscow Marathon in September and a finishing medal. All other participants receive an ASICS t-shirt and a finishers medal too. Registrations are open until 6 April.