Martial Rejected Barcelona & Juventus for Sevilla

Anthony Martial has admitted that he rejected offers from Barcelona and Juventus in favor of moving to Sevilla on loan from Manchester United last month.

The France international left the English giants after falling out with interim boss Ralf Rangnick due to lack of regular minutes.

United agreed to loan the 26-year-old deal to Sevilla until the end of the season.

Martial prefers moving to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on permanent basis despite interest from Barcelona and Juventus.

The striker moved to Manchester United in September of 2015 for £36 million.

He made his debut for his new team in the 0-0 draw with Osasuna last Saturday.