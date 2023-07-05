Mason Mount seals £60m Man Utd transfer

Manchester United have officially signed England star Mason Mount in a £60 million move from Chelsea.

The 24-year-old put pen to paper on a five-year contract with an option to extend for another year.

The Red Devils are set to pay Chelsea £55m upfront with an extra £5m in add-ons depending on the player's achievements with the club, as per Goal.

“It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career," the Englishman told United's official website.

"Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies.

“Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here. I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United.”