Mason Mount Set for Improved New Contract with Chelsea

Chelsea are confident of keeping hold of Mason Mount despite recent reports linking him with an exit.

The England international has reportedly considered leaving the club in January due to him feeling 'under appreciated'.

His current deal is set to expire in the summer 2024.

Football Insider says that Chelsea have reached a breakthrough in their quest to convince the player to remain at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are ready to pounce for the 22-year-old if an opportunity presents itself.

Mount has scored 20 goals and made 17 assists in 121 appearances at Chelsea in all competitions.