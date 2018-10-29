Masry Stick with Coach Hossam Hassan Despite Resignation

Hossam Hassan

Port Said-based club Masry announced on Monday that they are sticking with the football team's technical staff headed by former Egypt star Hossam Hassan after the latter's recent resignation.



"Masry’s board unanimously rejects the resignation lodged a few hours ago by head coach Hossam Hassan and football director Ibrahim Hassan," Masry said in a statement via its official website.



Earlier on Monday, the former Ahly and Zamalek striker and coach Hossam Hassan reportedly resigned from his post without revealing the reason.



"The board is in a nonstop session to contact the Hassan twins in the coming hours to persuade them with the other members of the technical staff to remain in their posts to continue what they achieved in the past three seasons," the statement added.



Hossam Hassan, 52, and his twin brother Ibrahim, took charge of the coastal club for the third stint starting July 2015 after departing from Ittihad of Alexandria.



During the two Hassans’ current stint with the Green Eagles, Masry shined as one of the top four teams in the Egyptian Premier League during the past three seasons.



Masry ended the league in third place last season, and the team was recently eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup after Wednesday's heavy 4-0 defeat to Congolese side Vita Club away in the second leg of the competition's semi-finals.



Masry currently lie at 14th place on the league table with 10 points from seven matches, eight points behind leaders El-Entag El-Harby, who played four matches more.