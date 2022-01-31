Mbappe Agrees Personal Terms with Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid ahead of a summer switch to the Spanish giants, according to Bild.

The 23-year-old is set to finish his current deal at the Parc des Princes towards free agency at the end of the season.

He has been heavily linked with a move to Spain for some time.

Mbappe refused to renew his contract with PSG several times as he prefers to test himself in another league.

The 2018 World Cup winner is set to partner his compatriot Karim Benzema at Real Madrid if the deal does go through.