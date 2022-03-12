Mbappe to Complete Real Madrid Move by Next Friday

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe is set to sign for Real Madrid within the next week, according to a report by Marca.

The French club tried to tie the 23-year-old to a new deal but all their efforts of keeping him has failed.

The player is now determined to make his move to the Santiago Bernabeu official following PSG's Champions League defeat to Real.

The much-anticipated transfer is set to be announced by next Friday.

Mbappe has made no secret of his desire to play for Real Madrid.

The Frenchman has netted 157 goals and made 78 assists in 206 appearances for PSG across all competitions so far.