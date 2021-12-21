Mbappe to Delay Real Madrid Decision Until March

Kylian Mbappe has decided to delay making a definitive statement regarding his future until after Paris Saint-Germain face Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16.

The two giants will lock horns on the 15th of February for the first leg, before facing off again on March 8th for the second leg.

The 22-year-old forward is eyeing a move to the Spanish capital once he becomes a free agent next summer.

However, he does not want to show any sign of disrespect towards PSG by announcing the switch too soon.

Mbappe's current deal with the Parisians will expire by the end of the season.