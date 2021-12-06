  1. Home
  3. Mbappe Disappointed for Missing Out on Real Madrid Move

Published December 6th, 2021 - 08:31 GMT
Kylian Mbappe (Photo: AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain icon Kylian Mbappe has admitted of feeling disappointment after missing out on a potential move to Real Madrid last summer.

The French club reportedly refused offers of €160m and €180m in August for the 22-year-old star.

The 2018 World Cup winner is now entering the final months of his current deal with PSG.

Mbappe said as quoted by Tribalfootball: "During the Euros they asked me a lot of questions. I talked a lot with my parents, I knew I wanted to leave. My parents told me to concentrate on the pitch. Maybe I was putting too much energy into other things.

"Disappointed with not leaving? A little. It's not easy, but whatever happened, I was going to play for a great club. I'm Parisian, I feel great, but I wanted to discover something else."

