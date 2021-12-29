Mbappe Hopes to Lead PSG to Champions League Glory Before Leaving

Kylian Mbappe has ruled out leaving Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window as he hopes to guide the team to Champions League glory.

The 23-year-old's current deal with the Parisians will reach its end next summer and a switch to Real Madrid is being mooted.

However, the 2018 World Cup winner wants to leave the club on a high as he dreams of leading PSG to claiming as much titles as possible.

Mbappe told CNN as per Goal: "I will give everything I have to win the Champions League, the league and the cup. And to give all the pleasure to the fans, because they deserve it.

"I was honest. I gave a feeling, I gave what I have in my heart. I'm happy to stay... It's my city too. I'm French... I want to win everything this season.

"Paris is my city, it's where I was born, it's where I grew up. To play for PSG, it's an amazing feeling to play with your family and friends alongside of you."