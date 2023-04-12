Mbappe pledges future to PSG

ALBAWABA - France national team captain Kylian Mbappe has pledged his future to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

When the 24-year-old was asked about whether he would consider leaving PSG at the end of the season, Mbappe made it clear that is intends to remain at the Parc des Princes.

"The next step? Winning the UCL," Mbappe told France 3 as quoted by Goal.

"I have already made a final, semi-final, quarter-final, round of 16 ... I have done everything but win. That's all I need. Where [I want to do it]? In Paris. I'm a Parisian and under contract. So it's PSG."

The Frenchman is being monitored by the likes of Real Madrid, but a move seems highly unlikely following the player's latest comments.