Mbappe Pushing for Real Madrid Move This Summer

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is pushing for a move to Real Madrid before the end of the current transfer window.

El Chiringuito claims that the 22-year-old wants out of PSG and is eager to join the Spanish giants.

The striker has entered the final year of his contract with the Parisians and has refused to renew his deal on various occasions.

PSG reportedly offered the World Cup-winner a six-year-deal worth €36m per year.

The Qatari-owned club signed Lionel Messi on a free transfer last week in the hopes of creating a side that would clinch the UEFA Champions League title.

Club chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi is said to be confident of convincing Mbappe to sign a new deal, but El Chiringuito claims otherwise.