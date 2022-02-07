  1. Home
Mbappe Yet to Make Decision on His Future

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has claimed that he is yet to make a decision regarding his future.

The Frenchman's current deal at PSG will run out in the summer and he has been linked repeatedly with a move to Real Madrid.

The two giants are set to meet in the Champions League this month and the striker is eager to face the Spanish club.

The 23-year-old told Prime Video on Sunday as quoted by Fabrizio Romano: "No, my decision on the future isn’t made. Playing vs Real Madrid in Champions League changes a lot of things.

"Even if I’m free to do what I want at the moment, I’m not going to go and talk to the opponent or do that kind of thing."

