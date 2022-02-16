Mbappe Undecided on Future After Scoring PSG's Winner Against Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has insisted that he is yet to decide on his future after scoring Paris Saint-Germain's winner against Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old is set to become a free agent in the summer if PSG fail to convince him of signing a new deal.

The Frenchman scored the winning goal against Real Madrid in the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie on Tuesday.

The Spanish giants are the front runners in the race for the striker who refused to be drawn on what his next move will be after the match.

Mbappe told Movistar following the win: “I’ve not decided my future, I play for Paris Saint-Germain, one of the best clubs in the world.

“I give my best and then we will see what happens next season.”

He added to Canal Plus: "It’s easy, you have to play football, we ask too many questions, we say too many things.

"We talk about PSG and Real, two big clubs. I’m a PSG player, I’m always very happy.”