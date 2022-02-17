Mbappe Waiting to Hear from Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is hoping to hear from Liverpool before the end of his current deal at the Parc des Princes, according to Sport.

The Frenchman scored a late goal to give PSG a deserved win against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 clash on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old was believed to be heading to Real in the summer once his deal expires.

The 2018 World Cup winner has had a 'radical' rethink regarding his future and is considering various options.

Mbappe is attracted by the idea of playing under Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool.

Sport also claims that the striker has left the door open in regards to him staying at PSG beyond the end of the season.

The French giants are reportedly preparing a new deal that will be 'almost irresistible'.