McManaman: Salah Won't Be Tempted by Real Madrid

Liverpool and Real Madrid's former star Steve McManaman believes that Mohamed Salah will eventually commit to new terms at Anfield.

The 29-year-old's demands are preventing him so far from reaching an agreement with the Reds.

McManaman told the Mirror as quoted by Tribalfootball: "If (Real) Madrid recruit Kylian Mbappé and have this wonderful new arena, some football players will be attracted by a move there. I mean, what happens if they also bring in Erling Haaland? They will be able to do that, especially if Mbappé joins for free. Suddenly it is the best place on the planet again.

"But I do not see Mo Salah as one of them. I just do not think he will be attracted to it. I cannot see it. I think Mbappé can be attracted to it. Same thing with Haaland. But not Mo.

"Personally, I think he plays his best football at Anfield. And I not only think he is happy but I also think he knows the strength of the two clubs at the moment. I think he would love to stay. I think they will agree. I think and hope he agrees with Liverpool."