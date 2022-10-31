Medvedev and Zverev to compete for Diriyah Tennis Cup title

Historic Diriyah is preparing to host the "Diriyah Tennis Cup", which will be held from 8 to 10 December 2022, for three days, with the participation of international players, led by the Russian Daniil Medvedev and the German Alexander Zverev, as part of the activities of the Diriyah Season 2022.

The Diriyah Tennis Cup will be held in the historic area of Diriyah, which hosts the historic Al-Turaif neighborhood, one of the most famous heritage sites in the world and registered on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

A total of 12 professional tennis players are competing for the Diriyah Tennis Cup title. The first 4 ranked players qualify for the quarter-finals, while the defeated team will participate in the doubles tournament on December 9, which will also witness the quarter-finals and the singles final, with the singles and doubles finals to be held on 10 December, the closing day of this sporting event.